Watch: Netanyahu makes secret trip overseas

Watch: Prime Minister Netanyahu visited the country of Oman, a nation without any diplomatic ties with Israel.

Together with Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife attended the visit of Mossad Director Yossi Cohen, National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabat, Foreign Ministry Director-General Yuval Rotem, Chief of Staff Yoav Horowitz and Military Secretary Brigadier General Avi Balot.

"I returned to Israel today after an official visit to Oman, where I met with Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the ruler of Oman. My wife and I were invited to visit by Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the ruler of Oman, after long negotiations between the two countries, the first since 1996," said Netanyahu.

"The visit is a significant step in implementing the policy that is designed to strengthen ties with the countries of the region while leveraging Israel's advantages in security, technology and the economy. "