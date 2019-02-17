Iranian FM: Chances of war with Israel are great

"No one criticizes Israel but rather us; the danger of war increases when no one refers to Israel."

"The chances of war with Israel are great," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zasrif said at the Munich Peace and Security Conference on the Middle East.

"There are those looking for war - Israel, of course. We're in Syria to fight terror, the violation of Lebanon's airspace and attacks in Syria are a violation of international law and no one criticizes Israel but rather us; the danger of war increases when no one refers to Israel."

Zarif had on Saturday Iran rejected US Vice President Mike Pence’s remarks accusing the Islamic Republic of anti-Semitism akin to the Nazis, calling them "laughable" and insisting that Iran was "just against Zionists."

"Iran has always supported the Jews. We are just against Zionists. The Holocaust was a disaster," Zarif told Germany's Der Spiegel Online.