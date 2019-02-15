Pence accuses Iran of Nazi-like anti-Semitic hatred

US Vice President accuses Iran of anti-Semitism akin to the Nazis following his visit to Auschwitz.

US Vice President Mike Pence on Friday accused Iran of anti-Semitism akin to the Nazis following his visit to the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, Reuters reports.

"We have the regime in Tehran that's breathing out murderous threats, with the same vile anti-Semitic hatred that animated the Nazis in Europe," Pence told reporters on Air Force Two before landing in Munich.

He said that being in Auschwitz had made him reflect to "strengthen the resolve of the free world to oppose that kind of vile hatred and to confront authoritarian threats of our time."

More than a million European Jews perished at the site located in German-occupied southern Polish town of Oswiecim during World War II.

During the visit, Pence passed through the Auschwitz camp's infamous wrought-iron "Arbeit macht frei" ("Work makes you free") gate before laying a wreath at the death wall where the Nazis executed thousands of people, reported AFP.

Accompanied by his wife Karen and Poland's President Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda, Pence then stood, head bowed in silent homage.

The group visited the exhibit of human hair and personal effects of victims inside an adjacent barrack block prior to the wreath-laying.

US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner was also present.

Later, at the nearby twin death camp of Birkenau, Pence knelt and placed a rose on the running board of a train wagon on tracks that the Nazis used to bring prisoners to the camp from across Europe.

On Thursday, Pence participated at the Warsaw conference on the Middle East, where he accused Iran openly advocating another Holocaust.

In addition, the Vice President met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu who was also in Warsaw for the conference.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)