Yisrael Katz to be appointed acting foreign minister

Appointment will be brought for cabinet approval this morning, in accordance with PM's notification to Supreme Court.

Minister of Transportation and Intelligence Yisrael Katz will be appointed this morning, Sunday, as acting foreign minister, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided.



The cabinet will be asked to approve the appointment at its meeting this morning, in accordance with Prime Minister Netanyahu's notification of the Supreme Court over the weekend.

In addition to serving as prime minister, Netanyahu has held the portfolio of foreign minister since 2015. More recently, he became health minister and defense minister as well. However, the Supreme Court has ordered Netanyahu to give up one of his portfolios.

The new foreign minister will hold the position until a new government is formed after the upcoming elections in April.