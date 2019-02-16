Report: Two Likud ministers are top picks for Foreign Minister

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's two top candidates for the position of Foreign Minister are Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz and Water and Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz, Kan reported.

Both Katz and Steinitz were considered candidates for the position in November, and according to the report, they are still top candidates.

In addition to serving as Prime Minister, Netanyahu has held the portfolio of Foreign Minister since 2015. More recently, he became Health Minister and Defense Minister as well. However, the Supreme Court has ordered Netanyahu to give up one of his portfolios.

The new Foreign Minister will hold the position starting next week and until a new government is formed after the upcoming elections in April.

It is expected that Netanyahu will announce his decision during Sunday's cabinet meeting.