Illinois: Shooter was fired before shooting incident

Friday's Aurora, Illinois, shooting left five civilians dead and five police officers injured, local police say.

The killer in an Aurora, Illinois shooting on Friday had apparently been fired from his job shortly before the incident, CNN reported.

In the shooting attack, five civilians were killed and five police officers were injured.

All of the victims were men.

The shooter has been identified as 45-year-old Gary Martin. He was killed at the scene.

According to CNN, Martin was fired from his job on Friday. However, according to the New York Post, Martin had been fired two weeks prior to the shooting, after working at the company for 20 years.

The site said that at least one victim said that the weapon had a green laser sight on it.