Several injured in shooting in Illinois

At least four officers and multiple civilians injured in shooting at Henry Pratt Company in Aurora, Illinois. Shooter apprehended.

An active shooting situation was reported on Friday afternoon (local time) at the Henry Pratt Company in southwest suburban Aurora in Illinois.

The Daily Herald reported that four City of Aurora Police Officers and multiple civilians were injured.

According to CBS Chicago, the officers are in stable condition. There is no information about the condition of the civilian victims.

The Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora tweeted that it has received two patients who are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

At 3:00 p.m. local time, the City of Aurora tweeted that the alleged shooter had been apprehended but the lockdown continued.

John Probst, a Henry Pratt employee who escaped the building, told ABC7 in Chicago he saw a man holding a pistol with a laser scope. He said he recognized the shooter as a coworker.

Probst said he saw other coworkers injured and that the shooter was firing indiscriminately.

Officials have asked that residents on the west side of Aurora remain sheltered until the search for the shooter has ended.

