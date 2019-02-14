Pence rips Europe for helping Iran evade US sanctions

US Vice President Mike Pence called on European nations to cease assisting Iran in evading US sanctions.

Speaking at the Warsaw conference on the Middle East Thursday, Pence said that "sadly, some of our leading European partners have not been nearly as cooperative. In fact, they have led the effort to create mechanisms to break up our sanctions."

He decried the "effort to break American sanctions against Iran's murderous revolutionary regime".

"It is an ill-advised step that will only strengthen Iran, weaken the EU and create still more distance between Europe and the United States.

Pence strongly criticized the Iranian leadership for its threats and human rights abuses. "The authoritarian regime in Tehran represses the freedom of speech and assembly, persecutes religious minorities, brutalizes women, executes gay people, and openly advocates the destruction of the State of Israel."

"Beyond its hateful rhetoric, the Iranian regime openly advocates another Holocaust and seeks the means to achieve it," he said.

"So to all of you gathered here who share this vision for peace and security across the Middle East, I promise you, on behalf of the President of the United States and the American people, that if you stand with us in this noble cause, we will stand with you.

The Vice President expressed a vision of the three Abrahamic religions living together in peace and harmony.Today, Jews, Christians, and Muslims -- more than half the population of the Earth and nearly all the people of the Middle East -- claim Abraham as their forefather in faith," Pence said.

"And I believe, on that foundation of that Abrahamic tradition, we can find a firm foundation for a brighter future for all the peoples and all the faiths of the Middle East.

Referring to the Temple Mount by its Arabic name, Pence said that "at the Haram al-Sharif, we see young Muslims' heads bowed in prayer. At the Church of the Sepulchre, we see a Christian child receiving the grace of baptism. At the Western Wall, we see a young Jewish boy being bar-mitzvahed."

"What we see there, we can see across the Middle East. That’s the vision that President Trump has. That’s what brings us all here today to pursue with sincere hearts. I believe with all my heart we can claim that blessing anew for all of the people of this region and for the world -- for ourselves and our posterity -- if we claim it with faith and we claim it together. So let us begin," the Vice President concluded.