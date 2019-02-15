State: We'll raise prices on price-controlled dairy products

State informs Supreme Court that it will agree to dairy manufacturer's request to raise prices.

On Friday, the State informed the Supreme Court that it will accept a proposal to raise the prices of price-controlled dairy products.

The statement comes after Tnuva, one of Israel's two major dairy manufacturers, petitioned the Supreme Court to raise the government-controlled price of certain dairy products.

However, the State has noted that it is not yet certain when the change will take effect, since the Knesset has disbanded and elections are scheduled for April.

In November, the Finance Ministry told the Supreme Court that dairy prices should rise no more than 1.5%, if at all.

Last August, Tnuva raised its prices for non price-controlled products by 2.2%.