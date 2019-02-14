Gilon and Rozin win Meretz primaries

MKs Ilan Gilon and Michal Rozin come in first and second, respectively, in Meretz primaries. 83% of party members voted.

MK Ilan Gilon is the big winner in the Meretz primaries which were held on Thursday.

Gilon came in first in the primaries (and will be placed second on its Knesset list, after chairwoman Tamar Zandberg), MK Michal Rozin came in second and MK Esawi Frej was third.

Ali Salalhah was ranked fourth and Mahareta Ron Baruch came in fifth. They represent the new faces at the top of the Meretz list.

They are followed by MK Mossi Raz in the sixth spot, Avi Buskila who came in seventh, Gaby Lusky in eighth place and Avi Dabush ninth.

83% of the party's members voted in the primaries. This was the first time that Meretz held primaries.

Ahead of the primaries, Zandberg claimed that the party is capable of doubling its strength in the upcoming elections.

Interviewed by Channel 13, she said, "In the past few weeks, after Gantz entered the political arena, it (Meretz) is an island of stability."

"All the parties in our bloc were hurt a lot, except for us," added Zandberg. "There are twice as many Israelis who support Meretz's worldview than those who voted for us in the last elections."