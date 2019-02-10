Watch: IDF surveys home of suspect in murder of Jewish teen

Troops operate in Hevron, surveying house of suspected murderer of Ori Ansbacher in order to examine the possibility of its demolition.

Overnight, IDF troops operated in Hevron, where the suspect in the murder of Ori Ansbacher is from.

During the operation, the troops surveyed the suspect's house in order to examine the possibility of its demolition.

Ansbacher, a national service volunteer, was murdered on Thursday in the Jerusalem forest after she had gone on a short walk.

The suspect in the murder, 29 year-old Arafat Arfiah, had been arrested twice in the past and even served time in Ofer Prison.

The interrogation revealed that on Thursday morning Arfiah left his home in Hevron carrying a knife and made his way to the village of Beit Jala. For an unknown reason, he walked toward the Ein Yael forest, where he noticed Ori Ansbacher, attacked and murdered her.