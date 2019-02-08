'She was a sensitive soul, wanted to make the world better'

Parents mourn after 19-year-old Jerusalemite enlisted in national service found brutally murdered. Police probing all possible directions.

Investigators at site where teen's dead body was found in Jerusalem

A large force of more than four dozen investigators and security personnel were dispatched to Ein Yael in Jerusalem, near the Biblical Zoo, Friday morning, as the investigation into the death of a 19-year-old national service enlistee continues.

Thursday night, a 19-year-old woman was found dead in a forest at Ein Yael, near the Biblical Zoo. Her body had been stripped naked, and there signs of extreme violence on the body. Emergency first responders declared the victim dead at the scene.

Several Arab suspects were detained for questioning, only to be freed shortly thereafter.

On Friday, some 50 investigators and security personnel from the Israel Police, Shin Bet internal security agency, IDF, and Border Police were dispatched to the site where the woman’s body.

The victim, who was serving in a civilian national service program – popular with young women from the national religious community who seek an alternative to military service – had been living with friends in an apartment in central Jerusalem.

Her remains were found Thursday evening, after she had been declared missing at approximately 11:00 a.m. that morning.

Despite the initial arrest of several Palestinian Arab suspects, authorities now say the investigation is exploring all possibilities, and have not ruled out either terrorism or criminal motives.

The victim’s parents mourned the death of their daughter, calling her a “sensitive soul” with an enormous capacity for giving.

“She was a holy soul who sought meaning, a sensitive soul towards every person and creature, and with an endless desire to help make the world a better place.”

A teacher who taught the victim in high school also eulogized her, Yediot Ahronot reported.

“She was a smart girl, honest, with an original, creative, and open-minded way of looking at things. She was very much loved by those around her, and she was very sensitive to others.”

The identity of the victim has yet to be cleared for publication.