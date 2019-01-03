Iran: We'll continue to support 'resistance' against Israel

Ziad al-Nakhala, leader of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization who is visiting Iran, on Wednesday expressed his appreciation for Tehran's support for the Palestinians and their struggle, while sharply criticizing the Arab regimes working to normalize relations with Israel.

In a meeting with Ali Larijani, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Nakhala said that during the past year the "Palestinian people" had initiated the processions of return that left a great impression on international public opinion.

Nakhala said that in recent months two large campaigns have taken place, in which the “resistance” has recorded victories against the Zionist entity, adding that today the Palestinian resistance organizations have the means and abilities to deal with Israeli attacks. The resistance in the Middle East will ultimately win, he continued.

Larijani noted that support for the "Palestinian people" is an Islamic duty in Iran's view, as it strengthens the security of the region.

He said that Iran always supports the Palestinian resistance, adding, "Without a doubt the only way to overcome the enemy is by supporting the path of resistance, but in order to achieve this goal there is a need for initiatives such as the processions of return."

Nakhala in recent days has met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who told him that “resistance and fighting the usurper Zionist regime” is the only way for Palestinians to gain their rights.

The Islamic Jihad leader also met with Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who predicted that Palestinian Arabs will eventually “establish a government in Tel Aviv” and added, “Palestine will remain powerful and the Palestinian nation’s final victory will take place in near future with the grace of God.”

The Islamic Jihad, much like Hamas, has enjoyed support from Iran. In 2016, Iran pledged to provide $70 million in annual assistance to terror group's "jihad" against the State of Israel.