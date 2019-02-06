Female IDF soldier hit and killed by Palestinian vehicle

A female IDF soldier was killed early Wednesday morning when a vehicle with Palestinian Authority license plates struck her as she was crossing the road.

The incident occurred on Route 90 east of Jerusalem, near the Beit Haarava Junction, as the 20-year-old soldier was attempting to cross the street.

MDA emergency first responders well called to the scene, along with an IDF medical team.

The MDA first responders and army medics attempted to resuscitate the victim, but were ultimately forced to declare her dead at the scene.

Police have detained the Arab driver for questioning.

Also on Wednesday, 10 people were injured when a minibus crashed into a parked truck on Route 38 by Eshtaol Junction, north of Beit Shemesh. Five people were said to be in either critical or serious condition.