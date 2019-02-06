10 injured in major traffic accident near Beit Shemesh

At least 10 people injured after truck collides with minibus near Beit Shemesh. Five people in critical or serious condition.

Ten people were injured in a traffic accident near Beit Shemesh in central Israel Wednesday morning, including a number of victims in critical and serious condition.

The accident occurred Wednesday morning on Route 38 at Eshtaol Junction, just north of Beit Shemesh. The crash involved a truck and a minibus carrying a number of workers.

According to an initial investigation into the accident, the minibus crashed into a parked truck.

Ten people were treated for injuries resulting from the crash. Of the ten, five are said to be in either serious or critical condition.

Emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene of the accident, along with two army helicopters to evacuate the most seriously injured victims.