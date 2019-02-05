S-300 deployment in Syria progresses

Special documentation of one site deploying advanced air defense batteries in northern Syria exposes launchers ready to fire.

An intelligence report released today by ImageSat International shows for the first time three out of four S-300 launchers supplied by Russia to Syria last October.

This probably means progress in making the batteries operational.

Beginning of October, a Russian Antonov plane carrying components of the S-300 system, including radar, an operating system, and four launchers landed.

Among other things, pictures of the system being unloaded were distributed, and the Russian Defense Ministry announced Syrian army teams would undergo training that would take several months to operate the system and bring it to operational status.