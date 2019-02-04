Iranian MP asks Russia to activate S-300s during Israeli strikes

National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Iranian Majlis Chairman Heshmat-Allah Falahat was interviewed on Russia Today TV on February 1, 2019, where he denied he had accused Russia of collaborating with Israel in Syria against Iran, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

However, he asked the Russians to activate the S-300 system during Israeli air strike to test it and see whether it works. He said: “Russian, Iranian, and Syrian soldiers shed their blood together in Syria. This blood should not be sacrificed for just any reason. We have achieved a lot [together] and we must continue on this path.”

Piche Added: “I do not know why the Russians hesitate to say that our relationship is strategic. We have fought together and Russia is under American sanctions, just like us. In order to deal with that, we expect more cooperation from the Russian side.”