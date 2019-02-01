Iranian commander: We can defeat Israel in three days

Deputy IRGC Commander threatens Israel yet again, says new war will result in its "termination".

The Deputy Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, is continuing to threaten Israel.

Speaking on Thursday at a conference in the city of Mashhad, Salami declared that, in case of a new war, Israel will be defeated within three days.

The commander said, according to the Tasnim news agency, that “strategic capacity” has been well shaped for the death of the “illegitimate regime of Israel.”

“We warn them that if a new war breaks out, it will result in their termination,” he continued, adding that an outbreak of fighting on the ground will result in Israel’s defeat within three days.

Salami’s comments come one day after the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) published a translated version of comments he made last November and in which he warned Israel that any new war would lead to its annihilation.

Iranian officials regularly threaten Israel, including Salami, who in April of 2018 warned the Jewish state that its military bases were within reach.

In October, he issued a direct threat to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, advising him "practice swimming in the Mediterranean" because he would be forced to abandon his country.

Earlier this week, Mohammad Bagheri, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said that Iran may switch from its defensive policy to “offensive” tactics if its national interests come under threat.