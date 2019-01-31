Father of one of the Barkan attack victims confronts the family of the terrorist responsible for the shooting.

Rafi Levengrond, the father of Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel, confronted the family of the terrorist responsible for murdering his daughter last October at the Barkan industrial zone in Samaria.

"I'm your worst nightmare. You'll never forget my face," Levengrond told Ashraf Na'alwa's family members at the IDF military court in Ofer Prison on Thursday. "Look what came out of you," added Levegrond to Na'alwa's mother.

Other than Na'alwa, who was killed by the Yamam special forces unit during a raid in December, several members of his immediate family have been indicted for helping the terrorist avoid the massive manhunt after he gunned down Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel and Niv Hajbi in October.

Two weeks before the elite commandos eliminated Na'alwa following a gun battle in Nablus, the terrorist's father was indicted by an IDF military court for failing to prevent the massacre.

The father is facing charges of obstruction of justice and failing to prevent a crime. According to the indictment, he knew that his son was planning to commit an attack and witnessed him training with firearms yet did not inform the authorities.

Na’alwa's mother and brother were indicted earlier in November. According to the indictment, the duo knew about Na'alwa's plans to commit a massacre yet did not inform the authorities.