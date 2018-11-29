Father of Barkan terrorist latest family member to be indicted

Father of terrorist responsible for Barkan attack knew about plans in advance, hid son's car after attack from security forces.

The father of the terrorist responsible for the deadly shooting attack in the Barkan Industrial Zone was indicted by an IDF military court for failing to prevent the massecre.

Ashraf Walid Suleiman Na’alowa's father is facing charges of obstruction of justice and failing to prevent a crime. According to the indictment, he knew that his son was planning to commit an attack and withnessed him training with firearms yet did not inform authorities.

He also attempted to sell his son's vehicle following the attack and hid it from the IDF after he failed to find a buyer.

Na’alowa's mother and brother have already been indicted earlier this month. According to the indictment, the duo knew about Na'alowa's plans to commit a massacre yet did not inform the authorities. Among other things, his mother knew that the terrorist had weapons and that he was training to carry out the attack and Na'alowa told her two weeks prior to the shooting that he planned on becoming a "martyr".

The indictment comes as the IDF continues its extensive manhunt after Na’alowa, who has still has not been caught despite being on the run for almost two months.

In October, the 23 year-old Na'alowa from the town of Shweika near the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Tulkarem in Samaria, entered the offices of the Alon recycling company in Barkan while carrying an M-16 assault rifle.

Na'alowa forced an Arab employee of Alon at gunpoint to bind the hands of two Jewish employees – 28-year-old Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel and 35-year-old Ziv Hajbi.

The terrorist then shot and killed both of his captives, before shooting and wounding a third employee.

Na'alowa then fled the scene of the attack, triggering a massive ongoing manhunt by security forces.