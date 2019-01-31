Rouhani: We're facing unprecedented pressure

Iran’s president said Wednesday the country was facing the toughest economic situation it had seen in 40 years.

“Today the country is facing the biggest pressure and economic sanctions in the past 40 years,” Hassan Rouhani said, according to the presidential website.

“Today our problems are primarily because of pressure from America and its followers. And the dutiful government and Islamic system should not be blamed,” he added.

He vowed that the nation would “endure” the external pressure. “The US administration will definitely fail in its latest move against the Iranian nation,” he said. “Nobody can harm us as long as we follow the Supreme Leader.”

Rouhani spoke at a ceremony honoring the Islamic Republic’s first supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, ahead of the 40th anniversary of the February 1979 Islamic revolution.

US President Donald Trump re-imposed sanctions on Iran in May of last year. As a result, the value of the Iranian rial fell sharply, and many foreign companies left the country amid the recession.

Yesterday, Trump tweeted, “When I became President Iran was making trouble all over the Middle East, and beyond. Since ending the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, they are MUCH different, but a source of potential danger and conflict. They are testing Rockets (last week) and more, and are coming very close to the edge. There [sic] economy is now crashing, which is the only thing holding them back.”