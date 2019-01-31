Trump: Intelligence 'naive' when it comes to Iran

US President says his intelligence chiefs are “naive” for saying Iran continues to comply with 2015 nuclear deal.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday described his intelligence chiefs as “naive” for saying Iran continues to comply with the 2015 nuclear deal.

“The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong!” tweeted Trump.

“When I became President Iran was making trouble all over the Middle East, and beyond. Since ending the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, they are MUCH different, but a source of potential danger and conflict. They are testing Rockets (last week) and more, and are coming very close to the edge. There [sic] economy is now crashing, which is the only thing holding them back. Be careful of Iran. Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!” he continued.

It appeared as though Trump was referring to remarks made by CIA chief Gina Haspel on Tuesday. Speaking before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Haspel said Iran is still abiding by the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal.

"At the moment technically they are in compliance" with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), she said.

Trump withdrew from the 2015 deal in May of 2018. He has described the deal as “the worst deal ever negotiated”.

The US has since imposed two rounds of sanctions on Iran, the latest of which went into effect in November.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has released several reports saying that Iran remains in compliance with the 2015 deal.

The European signatories to the deal did not agree with Trump’s decision to leave the agreement and have been trying to save the accord, which they see as crucial to forestalling an Iranian nuclear weapon.

The European Union has vowed to help Iran evade the economic sanctions imposed by the US, shielding companies doing business with the rogue state in an effort to preserve the Iran nuclear deal.

Earlier this week, Germany’s foreign minister said that the European Union is on the verge of launching an alternative channel to send money to Iran that would sidestep US sanctions.