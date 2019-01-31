Compensation for evacuees of Amona, Ofra and Netiv Ha'avot

Following lengthy negotiations and complex work with the various government bodies, compensation payments have begun for evacuees of Amona, Ofra and Netiv Ha'avot.

The government decision, which was led by the government secretariat, set a budget of 64 million shekels for the compensation.

"I thank the government secretariat, the interior minister and the people of his ministry for their energetic action," said Yisrael Gantz, head of the Binyamin Council. "I am certain that the aid money will be invested in building permanent homes in Amichai. Beyond that, we pray and hope for our return to Amona."

National Union chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich, one of the initiators of the move, said, "We will not forget the glorious settlement and the hold on the Amona ridge. The heroes of Amona, who have not broken down, continue to establish a central community in the hills of Shilo, and the aid money will be of great help."