Police officers talking with Amona community leaders

The Police spokesman stated Thursday that "police units in the Amona area will continue and complete the evacuation of the area. Police officers are talking with leaders of the community in an effort to deal with the situation and complete the evacuation of the synagogue without major incidents.

At present a number of youths are barricaded inside the synagogue of Amona and police are preparing to break into the synagogue.

"Since the evacuation began yesterday 24 policeman were injured lightly and over 800 people have been removed from the area by police officers. 13 people were arrested for throwing stones at officers and being involved in disturbances during the evacuation."‏





Loading....



