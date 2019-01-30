Police:
Orthodox Jewish teen found dead in Manchester was not murdered

Police rule out murder after 16-year-old Orthodox Jewish girl found dead in abandoned building in Manchester.

David Rosenberg,

British Police Crime Scene Investigation vehicle in Manchester
Police in Manchester, England say the death of an Orthodox Jewish teenager is no longer being investigated as a murder case, after she was found dead in an abandoned building.

Sixteen-year-old Sarah Goldman was reported missing at 9:25 a.m. Monday morning. At a quarter to 10 that same morning, her body was found in abandoned Manchester building. Police say Goldman had been hanged to death.

Goldman, a student at Yavneh Girls in King David High School in Crumpsall, was described as “lovely, bright, intelligent, and well-mannered”.

Local authorities arrested a 41-year-old man they said was suspected in Goldman’s murder.

While police initially investigated Goldman’s death as a murder, on Tuesday Manchester police said there was no signs of foul play, and that the case was no longer treated as a murder investigation.

The 41-year-old man arrested in the case has been freed without charges, police said.

"A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, however he has now been released and there will be no further action taken,” Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

