Haredi girl brutally murdered in Manchester

41-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after teenage girl discovered hanged in abandoned building in Manchester.

A sixteen-year-old haredi girl named Sarah was brutally murdered while on her way to school in Manchester. A few hours after she did not arrive to school, a relative found her lifeless in an abandoned building near her home.

The victim was a pupil at Yavneh Girls in King David High School in Crumpsall, according to a report in the Manchester Evening News.

Her family said that Sarah went to school yesterday at 5:30 AM because she wanted to use the gym before school hours, but did not arrive at school. Around 9:30 AM she was reported missing, and 20 minutes later she was found dead.

Superintendent Caroline Hemmingway said Greater Manchester Police was “keeping an open mind and will be exploring all avenues”.

She added: “We are currently investigating the tragic death of a 16-year-old girl in Kersal, and it is our top priority to find out exactly how she died.

“The investigation is still in its early stages and a scene remains in place in the building near to Brookside Drive.

“We are trying to piece together this puzzle and help give the girl’s family the answers they deserve.”

The King David High School was shocked to hear of the murder. "Sarah was a lovely, bright, intelligent and well-mannered pupil and she will be hugely missed by everyone at school."