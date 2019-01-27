''The days of boycotting Israel are over'

Economy Minister Eli Cohen says Israel is in a far better position to handle boycotts than it was in decades past in response to Irish bill.

Economy and Industry Minister Eli Cohen is not moved by the decision of the Irish parliament to continue promoting a law to boycott Israeli products from Judea and Samaria and promises an appropriate response.

"We will definitely come and consider our measures against the goods from Ireland and the trade agreements with the state," Cohen told Arutz Sheva. "The days in which they boycotted Israel without a response have come and gone. The State of Israel enjoys economic strength and technological innovation and is an international brand."

He recalled how he responded to BDS activists who attempted to boycott an Israeli event in Canada. "I told them, 'If you want to come and boycott the State of Israel, then go all the way.'" They asked me in astonishment what I meantt: "When you wake up in the morning, you will eat your salad with a regular tomato and not a cherry tomato because it was developed in Israel. "When you go to work, you will use a regular map instead of navigation applications developed in Israel." When you arrive at the office and want to use a USB flash disk, you will use the hard disk because the [USB] drive was also developed in Israel."

Cohen said that he hopes that Ireland will return to its senses and that the law will be stopped before it can go into effect. "The Irish economy minister, in my understanding, opposes this proposal and we will try to use it to thwart it completely."

"If the anti-Semitic votes win in parliament, and the despicable law will be approved, the senior officials of the Ministry of Economy and Industry under my leadership will consider severe economic-political measures against Ireland. The tax measures imposed on Irish products imported to Israel, the termination of economic and commercial agreements that Israel has with Ireland, and the cessation of the additional cooperation we have with the Irish," he concluded.