Foreign Ministry blasts Ireland after pro-BDS bill advances

Israel calls law banning Judea and Samaria products 'pure hostility on the part of its initiators and deserving of full condemnation'.

Israel's Foreign Ministry blasted Ireland after its parliament advanced a law criminalizing business with entities connected to Judea and Samaria.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the law is a result of "pure hostility on the part of its initiators and deserving of full condemnation".

"It is disturbing and disappointing that the initiators of Irish law are focusing on a hypocritical attack on Israel, rather than focusing on the dictatorships that slaughter their citizens," the Foreign Ministry added.

The Irish Parliament had approved a bill criminalizing any commerce with both businesses and individuals hailing from Judea and Samaria. Violators would face a maximum jail sentence of five years along with a heavy fine and it would apply to foreign multinational corporations as well that do business in Ireland.