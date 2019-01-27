Bodies of Israeli women missing in Argentina found

Bodies of Pyrhia Sarusi and Lily Pereg located in a property belonging to Gil Pereg, Sarusi’s son, who was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police in the Argentinian city of Mendoza confirmed on Saturday night that the bodies of Pyrhia Sarusi, 63, and her sister Lily Pereg, 54, the two Israeli women who disappeared two weeks ago in the country, were located in a property belonging to Gil Pereg, Sarusi’s son.

According to reports in the local media, the bodies were found in a corner of the yard, about 1.5 meters deep. They were found after the police dug in the area using tractors.

On Friday it was reported that the authorities in Argentina had arrested Gil Pereg on suspicion of the double murder of his mother and aunt.

The Argentine news website La Nacion reported that Pereg, 36, was arrested after blood stains and hair were found on an object he owned, possibly belonging to his mother.

A source involved in the investigation said that it is reasonable to assume that the arrest was carried out following DNA tests.