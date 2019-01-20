2 Israeli sisters missing in Argentina

Two Israeli sisters were reported missing in Argentina on Friday, January 11.

The sisters, ages 54 and 62, were last scene in the Mendoza province.

Yael Nahir, the Israeli consul in Argentina, is working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Argentina's enforcement authorities to speed up their search for the missing persons.

The Ambassador and Consul in Buenos Aires met with the Chief of Police of Argentina and asked for his assistance. The Foreign Ministry state that "the matter is being handled by the highest level of the federal police in Argentina."

Last Friday, the Israeli consulate arrived at Mendoza to meet with contacts and to keep an eye on the efforts being made to locate the missing Israelis.