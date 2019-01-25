Netanyahu headed to Morocco for a visit?

Moroccan media report of contacts regarding a possible visit by Israeli PM to Morocco.

Moroccan media reported on Thursday evening that talks were under way about a visit by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to Morocco.

According to the reports, National Security Council head Meir Ben Shabbat is heading the contacts on the Israeli side, and American officials are acting as mediators with the authorities in Morocco.

It was also reported that the date for the visit will be about a week before election day on April 9. Netanyahu is scheduled to travel to Washington for the AIPAC annual policy conference, which is also scheduled to place a few weeks before the elections. He is also planning to meet with US President Donald Trump during the trip to Washington.

Jerusalem and Morocco are not commenting on the reports at this time. However, in light of the prime minister's intentions to strengthen relations with Arab countries, it is very possible that Netanyahu will indeed visit Morocco sometime in the foreseeable future.

Netanyahu this week visited Chad where he and President Idriss Deby announced the renewal of ties between the countries.

A report following the prime minister’s Chad visit indicated that Netanyahu is also planning a similar move with Mali.