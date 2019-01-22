IDF attacks Hamas military camp

IDF fighter jets target a number of terror sites within a Hamas military camp following incident in which IDF officer was wounded by sniper.

Throughout the day, IDF troops were targeted in several shooting incidents along the Gaza security fence.

In response, IDF troops conducted strikes throughout the day. On Tuesday evening, IDF fighter jets targeted a number of terror sites within a Hamas military camp in the northern Gaza Strip, said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

“The Hamas terror organization is solely responsible for all acts of aggression originating from the Gaza Strip and emanating from it,” it added.

“The IDF is prepared to operate against all acts of terror emanating from the Gaza Strip and remains determined to protect Israeli civilians.”

Earlier on Tuesday, an IDF officer was wounded when a bullet fired by a Palestinian Arab sniper hit his helmet during a violent riot near the border fence in the Kissufim area of ​​ southern Gaza.

The wounded officer was treated in at the Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva and then released to his home.

Following the incident, IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi convened an assessment of the situation with the participation of the head of Military Intelligence and the head of the Southern Command.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu earlier on Tuesday evening ordered the halting of Qatari funds to Gaza following the shooting incident.