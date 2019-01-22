Soldier shot near Gaza returns home

The IDF officer who was lightly injured when he was shot by a terrorist from the Gaza Strip earlier Tuesday was released from the hospital Tuesday evening.

The officer was lightly injured when the bullet struck his helmet. The bullet did not penetrate the helmet, saving his life.

The officer was evacuated by ambulance to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva. In response to the incident, IDF tanks fired at a Hamas position in the Gaza Strip. A Hamas terrorist was killed in the incident and several terrorists were wounded.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to the attack by blocking the transfer of Qatari funds to Gaza. The transfer was scheduled to take place tomorrow.