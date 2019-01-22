New report exposes undeclared North Korean missile base

US-based center reveals that one of 20 undeclared ballistic missile bases in North Korea serves as a missile headquarters.

One of 20 undeclared ballistic missile operating bases in North Korea serves as a missile headquarters, according to a report published Monday by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and quoted by Reuters.

“The Sino-ri missile operating base and the Nodong missiles deployed at this location fit into North Korea’s presumed nuclear military strategy by providing an operational-level nuclear or conventional first strike capability,” the report said.

CSIS, which last reported on the 20 undeclared bases in November, said the Sino-ri base has never been declared by North Korea and as a result “does not appear to be the subject of denuclearization negotiations.”

The report noted that missile operating bases would presumably be subject to declaration, verification, and dismantlement in any denuclearization deal.

Located 132 miles (212 kilometers) north of the demilitarized zone, the Sino-ri complex is a seven-square-mile (18-square-km) base that plays a key role in developing ballistic missiles capable of reaching South Korea, Japan, and even the US territory of Guam in the Western Pacific, the report said.

It houses a regiment-sized unit equipped with Nodong-1 medium-range ballistic missiles, it added.

News of the facility comes amid preparations for a second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The two leaders are scheduled to meet at the end of February at a location yet to be determined.

Trump and Kim held a historic summit in Singapore last June, during which they signed an agreement which includes a commitment to achieve total denuclearization of Korea, with promises to pursue “vigorous negotiations” to that end.

However, the negotiations have stalled, with reports suggesting that despite its commitment to denuclearize, North Korea has continued to expand infrastructure at nuclear and missile sites.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday’s report.