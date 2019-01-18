Trump and Kim to meet again in February

White House announces US President will meet North Korean leader at the end of February.

US President Donald Trump will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a second summit at the end of February, the White House said on Friday, according to Reuters.

The location for the summit will be announced at a later date.

The announcement came after Trump met for an hour and a half with North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol to discuss denuclearization and the second summit.

Trump and Kim held a historic summit in Singapore last June, during which they signed an agreement which includes a commitment to achieve total denuclearization of Korea, with promises to pursue “vigorous negotiations” to that end.

However, the negotiations have stalled, with reports suggesting that despite its commitment to denuclearize, North Korea has continued to expand infrastructure at nuclear and missile sites.

Pompeo was supposed to meet with Kim Yong Chol in New York in November, but the meeting was abruptly cancelled, and the US explained it was the North Korean side which postponed it because they were not ready.

Despite the stalled negotiations, Trump has remained optimistic that a second summit with the North Korean leader will take place.

