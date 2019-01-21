'We are prepared to eliminate Israel'

Iranian air force chief says Tehran regime prepared for 'decisive battle' with Jewish state which will lead to its destruction.

Iran is prepared for a cataclysmic final battle with Israel, a senior Iranian military leader said Monday, following the latest escalation between the two countries.

“We are prepared for the decisive battle against Israel, which will lead to its elimination,” Aziz Nasirzadeh, the commander of the Iranian air force, was quoted by Al Jazeera as saying Monday morning, several hours after Israeli forces hit Iranian and Assad regime positions in Syria.

Iranian forces fired a rocket at northern Israel on Sunday, which was intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system.

Earlier in the day, Syria announced its air defense systems had foiled an Israeli air strike in the south of the country.

The Russian military claimed that Syrian surface-to-air systems provided by Russia had downed seven Israeli missiles fired at targets in Syria.

In response to the rocket attack, however, Israeli forces pounded multiple Iranian and Syrian targets, reportedly killing 11 soldiers.

Following the attack on northern Israel, the Israeli military has ordered the closure of Mount Hermon near the Syrian border to visitors.

IDF forces in the Golan have been placed on elevated alert, Hadashot 12 reported.