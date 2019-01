State media claims Syrian military air defenses thwarted Israeli attack, shooting down several missiles in south of country.

"Our air defense systems thwarted ... an Israeli air aggression ... and prevented it from achieving any of its goals," a military source told state news agency SANA. It gave no further details.

An Israeli military Spokeswoman contacted by Reuters declined to comment, but Israeli news outlets are reporting an Israel Air Force strike.