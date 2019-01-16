Lapid: No chance of alliance with Livni

Former Finance Minister Yair Lapid poured cold water on rumors his Yesh Atid party could run on a joint list with Tzipi Livni’s Hatnuah faction for the upcoming elections, despite previous indications the two were preparing for just such an alliance.

On Sunday, Haaretz reported that Lapid and Livni had been several times recently, laying the foundations for a potential joint run.

A Hatnuah spokesperson refused to confirm the report, but said that it was “no secret that Livni favors alliances with other parties to form a single bloc” against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

But Lapid now says the chances of such an alliance are virtually nil.

Speaking on the “Hadashot Haboker” program, Lapid played down rumors he had offered Livni the second spot on a joint list of Yesh Atid and Hatnuah, saying the chances of such an alliance are virtually non-existent.

Lapid was more optimistic, however, regarding the chances of an alliance between his party and former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz, who last month established the Hosen Yisrael (Israel Resilience) party.

The former television host and Yediot Ahronot writer, who first entered politics ahead of the 2013 election, said he would refrain from attacking Gantz not only because of his hopes for an alliance with the former IDF chief, but also because of his own experiences at the beginning of his political career.