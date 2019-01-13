Lapid and Livni to form alliance?

Former Finance Minister Yair Lapid and former Justice Minister Tzipi Livni are in talks to form a joint list for the upcoming elections to the 21st Knesset, Haaretz has reported.

According to the report Sunday, the two lawmakers have met repeatedly over the past few days, following the breakup of the Zionist Union, which had included both the Labor Party and the smaller Hatnuah faction, led by Livni.

Since the dissolving of the Zionist Union, Livni’s Hatnuah faction has struggled in the polls, failing in most of them to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold required to enter the Knesset.

Lapid, too, has seen his Yesh Atid party’s polling numbers decline, prompted by the entry of former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz’s into the race with his Hosen Yisrael (Israel Resilience Party) late last month.

Sources within Yesh Atid said that Lapid and Livni “had a great meeting”, adding “there will be many more”.

A Hatnuah spokesperson refused to confirm the report, but said that it was “no secret that Livni favors alliances with other parties to form a single bloc” against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

According to Sunday’s report, Lapid will retain the first spot on a joint list, while Livni would be placed second on the Knesset list.

The union would ensure Hatnuah’s survival in the next Knesset, and help Yesh Atid surpass Hosen Yisrael in the polls. Lapid has reportedly planned to court Gantz once Yesh Atid is projected to become the second largest faction in the Knesset.