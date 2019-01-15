Lawyer for minor held in murder of Arab woman says only evidence is weak, 'hand that signs indictment must tremble.'

Attorney Adi Kedar of the Honenu legal organization confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that a statement had been filed against a minor in the murder of Palestinian Authority resident Aisha Rabi in October.

"A prosecutor's statement was filed," Kedar stated. "We asked several questions during the hearing, and we still believe that whoever signed the prosecutor's statement, and whoever would be required to sign an indictment, did and would do so with a trembling hand."

He said that the hand of the one who would sign an indictment against the youth should tremble, "because as far as we understand the only evidence linking our client [to the murder of Rabi] is dubious. It is doubtful whether such an indictment should be filed under these circumstances."

"I very much hope that there are no extraneous considerations that accompany the judicial system in such a serious case, and I hope that whoever is charged with making these decisions will make the right decisions by Sunday," Kedar said.

"I think that after the past months the prosecution and the Shin Bet have suffered very harsh criticisms in the form of disqualification of confessions and all kinds of dubious maneuvers presented in the media. There is a fear that there is always a desire to prove [that overrides any presumption of innocence].

"It is not certain that [the Shin Bet can] declare and cry out, 'We have failed.' I suggest again that those who need to consider the consequences should consider again whether they are certain that this is the right thing to do in this case," emphasized Kedar

Attorney Amir Bracha added that he believes that the prosecution will seek to indict the minor on a lesser charge because of the weakness of the evidence.