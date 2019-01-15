Police file statement against 16-year-old Jewish youth arrested by Shin Bet on suspicion of involvement in Aisha Rabi's death.

The police filed a statement today against a 16-year-old Jewish youth on suspicion of committing serious security offenses.

The boy was arrested as part of the investigation into the death of Aisha Rabi from Badi, who was killed on October 12 near the town of Rechelim in Shomron.

The investigation was conducted jointly by the Israel Police and the Shin Bet. The investigation material was transferred to the Central District Attorney's Office for review and decision regarding prosecution.

The suspect's remand was extended by the court until next Sunday. In the coming days, the prosecution is expected to indict the minor. A gag order is in effect on all details of the investigation.