PA organization threatens escalation in border riots

Committee organizing "March of Return" threatens Israel with escalation if its demands are not met.

The “National Committee of the Return Processions and Breaking the Siege” on Monday sent a threatening message to Israel and announced the continuation of the fight against the Jewish state.

In a statement, the committee which includes representatives of all the important Palestinian Arab organizations said, "The Palestinian people will not surrender and will not be hostage to Israel's blackmail policy and the committee has the means to act to thwart its plans to establish facts on the ground and tighten the siege on the Gaza Strip.”

The committee called on Egypt and international bodies to pressure Israel to comply with the Palestinian demands, and if they do not then "the language of escalation would be the appropriate language to respond to Israel's violations and policies."

The organizations also threatened to intensify the violent protests along the border fence this weekend.

The so-called “March of the Return” border riots have been held every Friday since March 30.

Despite the Arabs’ claims that the protests are not violent, the border riots in the past included Gazans attempting to infiltrate into Israel, as well as using kites and balloons with explosives attached in order to set fire to Israeli property.

In recent weeks, the protests had not been as violent as they had been when they started. However, the violence flared up again this past Friday, likely due to the fact that Israel halted the transfer of Qatari money into Gaza, following escalation in the south earlier this week.

In this past week’s protest, 3,000 Gazan rioters threw grenades and explosives. The IDF said there were three incidents of Gazans breaking through the border fence into Israel. The soldiers stopped them before they could reach the homes of Israeli families who live minutes away.

The Hamas-run “health ministry” in Gaza claimed Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian Arab woman during the violent border riots. On Monday, it said that a 14-year-old rioter who was reportedly shot by Israeli security personnel succumbed to his wounds.