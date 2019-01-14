Arab rioter dies after being shot on Gaza border

An Arab rioter who was reportedly shot by Israeli security personnel defending the border on Friday succumbed to his wounds Monday morning.

Gaza health officials identified the dead rioter as 14-year-old Abdul Raouf Salha.

According to Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra, Salha “died as a result of his injuries from occupation fire last Friday east of Jabalia,” in the northern Gaza Strip.

Some 13,000 rioters gathered at several sites along the Israel-Gaza border last Friday, clashing with Israeli soldiers stationed along the frontier.

Since March 2018, rioters have attacked the Israeli border during weekly riots, drawing tens of thousands of Gazans in the Hamas-ruled enclave.

Hamas and other terror groups in the coastal strip have backed the riots, which have been accompanied by the rise of cross-border incendiary bomb attacks. Terrorists using balloons, kites, and even model airplanes have launched tens of thousands of explosive devices and incendiary bombs into Israeli territory since the riots broke out last March, causing tens of millions of shekels in damage.

Salha is the 243rd Gazan killed since the riots began, AFP reported.