Watch: Car carried off in flash flood in northern Israel

Two people rescued after flash flood carries off car near creek where IDF soldier was killed in flood.

Rescue teams and police units in northern Israel rescued two people trapped in a car which had been carried off by a flash flood after the Nahal Hilazon creek overflowed Monday morning.

“In the north next to Nahal Hilazon, police and rescue units responded to an incident and saved the lives of two people when flash floods struck underneath the bridge in the area,” a police spokesperson said. “Their vehicle was washed away in the flash flood.”

Nahal Hilazon, a seasonal creek which remains dry much of the year, has flooded repeatedly this month, due to heavy rains.

Last week, 20-year-old IDF soldier Evyatar Yosefi drowned while attempting to cross Nahal Hilazon during a training exercise.