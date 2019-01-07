IDF soldier killed during training course in Galilee

Young man carried away by flash flood in northern Israel was IDF soldier engaged in navigation training exercise.

The young man who drowned in a flash flood northern Israel overnight has been identified as an IDF soldier.

The soldier had been knocked down when a flash flood hit the Nahal Hilazon creek south of Karmiel in the Galilee overnight, while the soldier was taking part in a field navigation training exercise.

Emergency search and rescue teams, including a helicopter unit, were called in to locate the missing soldier.

Search teams located the soldier Monday morning, and evacuated him in critical condition. A medical team on board the evacuating helicopter declared the soldier dead prior to his arrival at Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.

According to an IDF spokesperson, military police have opened an investigation into the incident.

Central command chief Nadav Padan has called for a special team to be assembled to probe the circumstances surrounding the soldier’s death.

At 10:00 p.m. Sunday night, the soldier began the solo portion of the field navigation course, eventually linking up with another soldier overnight.

As the two continued on towards their destination, the weather began to worsen, with heavy rains, storm winds, and lightning.

At 5:00 a.m. Monday morning, the two reached the Nahal Hilazon creek. The two decided to cross the creek, which had flooded as a result of the heavy rains, and was as deep as three feet in some places.

While one soldier managed to cross the creek successfully, the second soldier slipped during the crossing and was swept away. Attempts by the first soldier to aid his comrade failed, including tossing a line to help the struggling soldier cross the creek.

The soldier who was carried off by the flood waters drowned, and was found some 100 yards away an hour and a half after his disappearance.