'There will be no Palestinian state here'

Minister Yoav Galant visits Judea and Samaria: We will find every terrorist, he will end his life in prison or a cemetery.

Aliyah and Integration Minister Yoav Galant, a member of the Political-Security Cabinet, visited the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council on Sunday.

During the visit, Galant toured the communities of Beit Aryeh, Neve Tzuf, Eli and Shilo.

"I came here to tell the Israeli public, and especially the residents of Judea and Samaria, that we will not allow the establishment of more than one state west of the Jordan River. A Palestinian state will not be established here," Galant said.

"This is the place for a Jewish, Zionist and democratic state, the State of Israel by virtue of the right of our forefathers. We will work to realize sovereignty throughout Judea and Samaria and increase the settlement enterprise. Only settlement is the key to holding onto sovereignty and Zionism. Judea and Samaria are the eastern defense belt of the State of Israel,” he continued.

Galant added, "Anyone who tries to harm Israel's security will bear the responsibility. We will reach every terrorist, he will end his life in prison or a cemetery, there is no third option."

Up until several weeks ago, Galant served as Housing Minister on behalf of Kulanu, before he left Kulanu and joined the Likud, resigning from the Knesset and from his ministerial position.

Last week, he was appointed Aliyah and Integration Minister and was officially welcomed to the Likud by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.