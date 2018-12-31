It's official: Yoav Galant defects to Likud

Construction Minister to resign from government and Knesset for desire to run in Likud primaries; may be appointed minister w/o portfolio.

Construction and Housing Minister Yoav Galant (Kulanu) will resign his post as cabinet minister and Knesset Member in the run-up to Likud primaries for the next Knesset.

Galant met today in Tel Aviv with Kulanu Chairman Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and informed him of the decision to move to the Likud.

It is possible that Prime Minister Netanyahu will appoint Galant as Minister Without Portfolio, allowing him to remain in the political-security cabinet.

Minister Galant said, "In recent years, I've been privileged to serve the Israeli public as a minister and as a Cabinet Member after 35 years of service in the IDF, and I continue to contribute to the State of Israel, primarily in the field of security and defense of the country and its residents.

"I'd like to thank my friend Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and members of the Kulanu faction for their cooperation and joint leadership of the construction and housing sector, and for their economic and social activities for Israeli society," added Galant.