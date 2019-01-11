Iran to France: Ballistic missiles are our right

Iran responds after France calls on Iran to immediately stop all activities linked to ballistic missiles.

Iran on Friday called on France to avoid repeating "irresponsible and incorrect" claims about the country’s ballistic missile work, Reuters reported, citing Iranian state TV.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Gasemi said, according to the report, "Iran's home-grown defensive missile program is the Iranian nation's natural right."

The comments came after France called on Iran to immediately stop all activities linked to ballistic missiles that could carry nuclear weapons.

"France recalls that the Iranian missile program does not conform with UN Security Council Resolution 2231," said Foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll, according to Reuters.

"It calls on Iran to immediately cease all ballistic missile-related activities designed to carry nuclear weapons, including tests using ballistic missile technology," she added, responding to comments by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday, who said two satellites would be sent into space using Iran-made missiles.

Iran’s ballistic missile program, one of the reasons behind the US leaving the 2015 nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic, remains a concern for the West.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently warned Iran to cease its efforts to develop ballistic missiles and demanded that it drop its plans for a space launch, saying such actions would defy UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

UN Security Council resolution 2231, which the US says Iran violates with its ballistic missile tests, enshrined Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.

The resolution says Iran is “called upon” to refrain for up to eight years from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons.

Iran, however, denies its ballistic missile tests violate this resolution. President Hassan Rouhani has stressed that Iran will continue to produce missiles for its defense and does not consider that a violation of international agreements.

France has in the past expressed concerns over Iran’s ballistic missile program and has suggested that Iran could be sanctioned over it, though it has rejected the idea that these sanctions be tied to the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)