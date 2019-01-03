US warns Iran against ballistic missile launches

Pompeo: 'US will not stand by and watch the Iranian regime’s destructive policies place international stability and security at risk.'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Iran to cease its efforts to develop ballistic missiles and demanded that it drop its plans for a space launch.

"We advise the regime to reconsider these provocative launches and cease all activities related to ballistic missiles in order to avoid deeper economic and diplomatic isolation," said Pompeo.

"Such actions would once again demonstrate Iran’s defiance of UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2231, which calls upon the Iranian regime not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons."

The secretary of state highlighted Iran's efforts to launch Space Launch Vehicles (SLVs) within the new few months. Pompeo said that Iranian SLVs "incorporate technology that is virtually identical to that used in ballistic missiles, including in intercontinental ballistic-missiles (ICBMs). An ICBM with a range of 10,000km could reach the United States."

" The United States has continuously cautioned that ballistic missile and SLV launches by the Iranian regime have a destabilizing effect on the region and beyond," continued Pompeo. "France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and many nations from around the world have also expressed deep concern."



"The Iranian regime is the world’s foremost state sponsor of terror and has proliferated missiles and related technology to its proxies around the Middle East, further flouting UNSCR 2231. The United States will not stand by and watch the Iranian regime’s destructive policies place international stability and security at risk."