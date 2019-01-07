Teen carried away by flash flood found - in critical condition

Teenager who disappeared after flash flood hit near Karmiel in northern Israel is found in critical condition.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Searches in Nahal Hilazon
Searches in Nahal Hilazon
Fire and Rescue Northern District

A teenager who was swept away when a flash flood hit near the city of Karmiel in northern Israel has been located by rescue teams Monday morning.

Earlier Monday morning, the teenage boy disappeared after a flash flood was reported in Nahal Hilazon (Snail Creek), a popular hiking and biking trail in the Galilee.

Northern district police and search and rescue teams were dispatched to locate the missing teen, using both ground units and a helicopter team to scour the area.

The teen was later found by rescue teams, and was evacuated to an area hospital for treatment. He is listed in critical condition.

Tags:flooding, Karmiel, flash flood

More Arutz Sheva videos:


top