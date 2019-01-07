Teen carried away by flash flood found - in critical condition

Teenager who disappeared after flash flood hit near Karmiel in northern Israel is found in critical condition.

A teenager who was swept away when a flash flood hit near the city of Karmiel in northern Israel has been located by rescue teams Monday morning.

Earlier Monday morning, the teenage boy disappeared after a flash flood was reported in Nahal Hilazon (Snail Creek), a popular hiking and biking trail in the Galilee.

Northern district police and search and rescue teams were dispatched to locate the missing teen, using both ground units and a helicopter team to scour the area.

The teen was later found by rescue teams, and was evacuated to an area hospital for treatment. He is listed in critical condition.